Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film Crakk will be having the foot-tapping number “Jhoom” by Ali Zafar. The remix features a collaboration between renowned singers Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra and Tanishk Bagchi. A heartwarming exchange on social media between Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, and Ali Zafar has added to the excitement. Crakk Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal Goes Against Arjun Rampal in High-Octane Action-Packed Flick (Watch Video).

Shreya, expressing her admiration for Ali Zafar tweeted, "I have always been a big fan of @AliZafarsays and the beautiful song Jhoom! It's very close to my heart... and I can't wait for you all to listen to the song once again as a part of the film Crakk." Vishal Mishra shared his enthusiasm said, "Have always been a fan of #diljhoom & singing it with my fav @shreyaghoshal was such an experience! Can’t wait for you to hear it."

Shreya Ghoshal's X Post

Dil jhoom jhoom chale jhoom chale sohneya🩷🎶 I have always been a big fan of @AliZafarsays and the beautiful song Jhoom! It’s very close to my heart.. and I can’t wait for you all to listen to the song once again as a part of the film Crakk with @VishalMMishra and @tanishkbagchi… — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) January 8, 2024

In response, Ali Zafar tweeted, "Bro. Shine on. Love. Always." Crakk, produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on February 23.

