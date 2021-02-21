Actor Kunal Kemmu posted a picture with joy and gratitude after he received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his work in the film Lootcase. The actor put up a post on his Instagram page Sunday, which read, "Honoured, Happy and Humbled!B est Actor (Comedy) #dadasahebphalkeawards. DPIFF Awards: Kay Kay Menon Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Being The ‘Most Versatile Actor’.

This one is for the entire team of #Lootcase each one of who made the film shine with their talent. And a big thank you to each and every one who watched enjoyed and wished well for me and the film. Lots of love and lots of gratitude." Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'Lootcase' was appreciated by audience and critics alike. Sushmita Sen Unveils the Invitation Card of the Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 (Watch Video).

Check Out Kunal Kemmu's Instagram Post Below:

The actor became an uncle once again after his brother-in- law Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday.

