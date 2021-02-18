Kay Kay Menon is a force to reckon with. The actor has carved a successful career for himself and is one of the most celebrated actors that we know of. People love him for the different characters that he takes up and always shower him with a lot of appreciation for his work. The actor continues to stun us with his performance in films and shows and his fans always wish to see more and more of him on the screen. The hard work that Kay Kay puts in his work has finally been rewarded with one of the most prestigious awards in the country. Special OPS 1.5: Kay Kay Menon Is All Set to Return As Himmat Singh in Neeraj Pandey’s Thriller Series; Hotstar Special Will Follow the Backstory of the Protagonist.

Kay Kay Menon was honoured with Dadasaheb Palke award under the category of 'Most Versatile Actor'. The actor took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his followers. He posted two pictures of the award and thanked the jury for honouring him with the prestigious title. Fans were elated to see the post and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Many even went on to say that he deserved the award.

Workwise, Kay Kay Menon will return as agent Himmat Singh in Special Ops 1.5. Director Neeraj Pandey announced that he is creating Special Ops Universe, which will be a multi-series. "'Special Ops' was conceptualised as a universe which will go beyond the regular narratives of linear seasons and conventional storytelling, and the ensemble of cast and characters does lend itself extremely well. The response by the audiences demanded that we embark on the journey," he revealed. Kay Kay Menon on the Success of His Hotstar Series Special Ops: ‘Never Seen Such Love and Appreciation for My Work in Movies’.

Talking about the show, Kay Kay shared: "If you thought that you had seen the best of Himmat Singh, you need to wait for 'Special Ops 1.5' - it is a terrific redemption story! While it's not a prequel to 'Special Ops', there is some interesting history about the character that will unfold. As an actor, I strive to do different things and being part of a new universe is very exciting." This series will be shot across multiple international locations and promises to scale up the action and drama with the new season.

