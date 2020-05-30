Deepika Padukone Saves Hubby Ranveer Singh’s Name As ‘Handsome’ on Phone and Her WhatsApp Screenshot Is Proof

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Deepika Padukone shared a sneak peek of her family WhatsApp group, which shows that she has saved husband Ranveer Singh's name as "handsome". The actress took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a chat going on with Ranveer, her parents and also her in-laws. The image also reveals that she has saved her father-in-law's contact by his full name -- Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani. In the conversation, the family is seen praising Ranveer for a recent interview. Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone is seen telling the actor that his interview was "very interesting" while her father Prakash Padukone found it very "candid and informative". Ranveer's father found the interview "lively". Deepika Padukone Shares Whatsapp Family Group Screenshot and It Is All About Showering Love on Ranveer Singh.

Deepika captioned the image: "And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently." She shared that there are times she and Ranveer are goaded to do better. "Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. Ranveer Singh Says His Father Once Told Him He’s Spending Too Much On Flowers To Woo Deepika Padukone.

Take a Look At Deepika Padukone's WhatsApp Screenshot

And that to us is the most valuable! #family @ranveersingh @riticulousness @anjubhavnani #jugjeetsinghbhavnani @anishapadukone #ujjalapadukone #prakashpadukone," she added. On the work front, Deepika will be next seen opposite Ranveer in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "'83". She is also part of Shakun Batra's next.