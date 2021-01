Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is thankful for the wishes she got on her 35th birthday recently. She says the journey has been nothing short of incredible. Deepika, who celebrated her birthday on January 5, posted a video collage on Instagram, with a collage capturing her childhood days, modelling stint, debut as an actor, and marriage to Ranveer Singh among other events of her life. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Step Out for a Birthday Dinner With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (View Pics)

"The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that I've got my family, friends and all of you to thank!" Deepika captioned the image. The actress entered Bollywood with a double role in Farah Khan's 2007 Diwali blockbuster "Om Shanti Om" starring Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer and Deepika reportedly started dating in 2012. Ranveer Singh Has the Cutest Birthday Post for His ‘Gudiya’ Deepika Padukone

Deepika Relives 35 Years Of her Life by Sharing Unseen Photos:

The two have starred together in films such as "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat". In 2018, the couple tied the knot in November at Lake Como, Italy. Deepika has just concluded shooting Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled next. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh bachchan and Prabhas, and she appears in "83" starring hubby Ranveer.

