Deepika Padukone Strikes a Pose with Her Face Roller Showcasing Her Productivity in the Time of COVID-19

After cleaning up her wardrobe, it's time for some "self-love" for actress Deepika Padukone in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deepika on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she uploaded another photograph of her "productivity" in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. She posted a photograph in which she was seen posing with a face roller. COVID-19 Pandemic: After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Takes Up WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge (Watch Video)

"Season 1: Episode 2, Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare," she captioned the image. On the film front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83". She will be seen sharing screen space with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. COVID-19 Pandemic: Deepika Padukone Shows How To Wash Hands, Extends WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge To Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo And Virat Kohli (Watch Video)

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Instagram Post Below:

"'83", narrates the story of India's first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays Kapil's wife Romi.