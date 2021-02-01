Actress Deepika Padukone in Monday greeted the month of February with a stunning picture on social media. Deepika posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a blush pink embellished kurta paired with diamond stud earrings. The actress is wearing soft make-up and has tied her hair in a neat bun. In the image, Deepika, who is married to actor Ranveer Singh, looks away from the camera and smiles. Deepika Padukone Quotes Mahatma Gandhi to Laud PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Women Empowerment

"February," she captioned the image. On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Ellen DeGeneres Birthday Special: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone – Five Indian Celebrities Who Graced Her Popular Talk-Show

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "'83" in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh. She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action-adventure, "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.

