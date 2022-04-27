Deepika Padukone just made Indian cinema proud when she was chosen to be a part of 75th Festival De Cannes or Cannes 2022 nine member jury. Headed by French actor Vincent Lindon, the jury also consists of popular celebs like actors Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and filmmakers Asghar Farhadi, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. They will chose the film that will be awarded Palme D'or award, the highest honour at Cannes, on the closing night. Quite a prestigious panel to be on! Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone To Be a Part of 75th Film Festival Jury.

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in 83 and Gehraiyaan, had herself shared the news on Insta, along with the citation/bio that the festival wrote for her. In the citation note, they mentioned her acting and producer credits, while also mentioning how she made her English Language debut in the 2017 Vin Diesel-actioner xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

It is with this part that we found a flaw. While xXx 3 is definitely Deepika's Hollywood debut, it is not her English Language debut as the citation claims. That credit actually goes to a Bollywood film that came three years before in 2014. Yup, just reminding that even Bollywood occasionally makes English movies. xXx: Return of Xander Cage: Deepika Padukone May Return in the Film's Sequel, Hints Co-star Vin Diesel.

So the film is question is Finding Fanny, a road trip dramedy that was directed and written by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The movie also starred Arjun Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur while Deepika's hubby Ranveer Singh had a blink-n-miss cameo appearance. The film was praised for its zany plotline and the performances of the cast.

Finding Fanny has characters mostly conversing in English, with a smattering of Hindi and Konkani. Even the movie's Wiki page calls it an 'English-language' film. So there's that!

So while we are totally happy that Deepika got to go beyond her regular red carpet outings at Cannes and be part of its jury, is it wrong for us to expect whoever wrote her bio to get facts about her properly?

