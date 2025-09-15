Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to a social media account on the 15th of September to pen a warm birthday note for his son Aarav, who turned 23. Akshay Kumar Turns 58: Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and More Celebs Pen Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for ‘Khiladi’ Actor.

Sharing a beautiful smiling picture of himself alongside his darling son, Kumar reflected on the relationship and the passage of time with a mix of humour, emotion and wit.

View Akshay Kumar's Post:

“Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty-three, I was learning to beat up people on screen… it’s a strange feeling now to see you beat me every day, right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table. Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu… You make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story. Love you, beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you,” he wrote.

The post struck a chord with followers as Akshay Kumar admitted how quickly time has flown and was seen getting emotional through his words. He expressed amazement at how grown-up Arav has become. Akshay Kumar affectionately added that his son makes him feel “like a proud sidekick in my own story”, a line that resonated strongly with fans for its humility and warmth. Akshay Kumar Birthday: Bollywood Star Pens Heartfelt Message to Fans on His 58th, Says ‘I Am Nothing Without You’ (View Post).

The note that ended with the heartfelt declaration, “Love you, beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you,” made fans get emotional and also reflected on the strong bond between the father and son. The rare glimpse into Akshay Kumar's personal life quickly garnered attention on social media, and fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Aarav. Aarav has largely stayed away from the media glare, but Akshay's birthday post served as a reminder that he holds a special place in the superstar's life. Akshay had always mentioned that while he worships his work and professional commitment, his family, and especially his kids, are his world.

