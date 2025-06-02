Dhoom is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular franchises in Bollywood. The first film, Dhoom (2004), was followed by Dhoom 2 (2006) and Dhoom 3 (2013). Over the last few years, there have been numerous reports regarding the fourth instalment of the popular franchise, but no confirmation has been made. Now, Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films (YRF), has joined hands with writer Shridhar Raghavan to finalise a script for Dhoom 4. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to go on floors in 2024. ‘Dhoom 4’ To Go on Floors in April 2026; Ranbir Kapoor To Showcase ‘Different Look’ – Reports.

Is Ranbir Kapoor Leading ‘Dhoom 4’?

Screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan, who has written screenplays for blockbuster YRF films in the past, including War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023), has once again collaborated with Aditya Chopra for Dhoom 4. According to a report in Pinkvilla, "Aditya Chopra has been closely involved in developing the story and screenplay of Dhoom 4 with Shridhar Raghavan. They are currently working on the story's draft that's worthy of the hype around the reboot with Dhoom 4." Sources close to the development also hinted at Ranbir Kapoor's casting in the film.

The Dashing Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

The report added, "Ranbir is the apt choice for Dhoom 4, and the character is also designed keeping his aura and personality in mind. The new Dhoom film is being designed keeping the global action standards in mind and visual palette as also storytelling will be very different from the already established YRF Spy Universe."Ayan Mukerji is expected to direct Dhoom 4, and he will reportedly commence pre-production after the release of his upcoming action film, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film is expected to be released in 2027, with shooting likely to be completed by the end of 2026. ‘War 2’ Teaser: Netizens Call Out ‘Obvious Green Screens’ in Hrithik, Jr NTR & Kiara Advani’s Upcoming Movie.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Workfront

Apart from Doom 4, Ranbir Kapoor has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He is also part of Nitesh Tiwari's big-budget mythological film Ramayana, in which he will portray Lord Ram. The movie features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and KGF star Yash as Ravana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).