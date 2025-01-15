Dhoom 4 is one of the most eagerly anticipated projects, with fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly awaiting official updates on this iconic franchise. Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly stepping into the lead role for the fourth installment, alongside two female leads and an antagonist. Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously penned the scripts for the Dhoom series, is reportedly returning as the writer for this much-awaited film. According to the latest updates, Dhoom 4 is scheduled to go on floors in April 2026, with Ranbir Kapoor set to showcase a ‘different look’ that promises to intrigue fans. ‘Dhoom 4’: Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor Set for an Action-Packed Reunion After ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’?

‘Dhoom 4’ Shooting and Cast

A source shared exclusive insights about Dhoom 4 with India Today Digital. “Kapoor will need to have a different look for Dhoom 4 and before starting that, he will wrap up his two existing projects. Dhoom 4 is expected to go on floors next April. The production team is currently looking to lock two female leads and an antagonist for the film. Key contenders to play the antagonist in the film are being considered from the South,” revealed the source.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Transformation for ‘Dhoom 4’

According to a report shared by Instant Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor will undergo a significant transformation for his role in Dhoom 4. The actor is expected to feature in ‘four distinct looks’ in this film. Farah Khan Predicted Abhishek Bachchan’s Exit From ‘Dhoom’ Series? Actor’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ Cameo Scene Goes Viral After ‘Dhoom 4’ Casting Rumours (Watch Video).

Other Films of Ranbir Kapoor

Apart from Dhoom 4, Ranbir Kapoor has an impressive lineup of films. He is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, and the sequel to Animal titled Animal Park, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Additionally, Ranbir will portray Lord Ram in the mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).