On Jr NTR's birthday, the makers of his Bollywood debut film War 2 dropped the first teaser of the film. While the action sequences between Hrithik Roshan and the birthday boy look interesting, it was Kiara Advani in a skimpy golden bikini who stole the show. Beyond the oomph of the pregnant (in real life) actress, another noticeable aspect of the War 2 teaser was its VFX - or rather, the lack of polish. ‘War 2’: Kiara Advani Sets the Internet on Fire With a Dazzling Golden Bikini Look in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Action Film – Check Out Viral Pics of Mom-To-Be From Teaser!

Ayan Mukerji's film features several high-octane action sequences, spanning land, water, air, and snowscapes, giving it an international feel. However, many netizens noted that while the movie’s ambition is commendable, the green screens in several scenes were easily discernible, lending an artificial tone to the visuals. Some also feel that the upcoming film is also kinda repeating the action setpieces of the previous War movie.

ICYMI, Here's the Teaser of 'War 2':

We hope that when the official War 2 trailer drops in a few weeks, the special effects will look far more refined. That said, obvious green screens and subpar VFX have long been a recurring issue in the YRF Spy Universe films. ‘War 2’ Teaser: Hrithik Roshan’s Elite RAW Agent Faces Off Against a Ruthless Jr NTR in This Action-Packed YRF Spy Universe Film;

War 2 marks the entry of Jr NTR, Ayan Mukerji, and Kiara Advani into the YRF fold. It is also the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a direct sequel to War (2019), directed by Siddharth Anand. War 2 is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025, where it will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files and Rajinikanth's Coolie.

