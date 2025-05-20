On Jr NTR's birthday, the makers of his Bollywood debut film War 2 dropped the first teaser of the film. While the action sequences between Hrithik Roshan and the birthday boy look interesting, it was Kiara Advani in a skimpy golden bikini who stole the show. Beyond the oomph of the pregnant (in real life) actress, another noticeable aspect of the War 2 teaser was its VFX - or rather, the lack of polish. ‘War 2’: Kiara Advani Sets the Internet on Fire With a Dazzling Golden Bikini Look in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Action Film – Check Out Viral Pics of Mom-To-Be From Teaser!

Ayan Mukerji's film features several high-octane action sequences, spanning land, water, air, and snowscapes, giving it an international feel. However, many netizens noted that while the movie’s ambition is commendable, the green screens in several scenes were easily discernible, lending an artificial tone to the visuals. Some also feel that the upcoming film is also kinda repeating the action setpieces of the previous War movie.

ICYMI, Here's the Teaser of 'War 2':

Netizens Disappointed With VFX of 'War 2' Teaser

‘Extremely Cheap in Some Scenes’

Nothing against #War2, but the prod value of it looks extremely cheap in some scenes just like #Pathaan. That's why a Megastar like #SalmanKhan stands out. All of the scenes of TZH was shot in real locations & the production value of the film was visible on screen.🔥#War2Teaser pic.twitter.com/nIgVYpg2PT — Sarthak 🚬 (@professauras) May 20, 2025

‘The Green Screen Is Way Too Obvious’

Hopefully they polish the VFX before release❗ The green screen is way too obvious right now.#War2 pic.twitter.com/Y9fVWKVFg1 — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) May 20, 2025

‘Big Complaint Is With the VFX’

a big complaint is with the VFX, the green screen is very much evident, same with all Spy Universe films. YRF should stop the obsession with their own Yfx studio, either improve the work happening there or give it to someone else. — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) May 20, 2025

‘Over Usage of Green Screen and AI’

Something is wrong with the entire teaser. Over usage of green screen and AI ??? pic.twitter.com/2CIn0rpPA5 — Tony 🚩 (@tonygaaaadu) May 20, 2025

‘Why Are We Still Struggling To Crack VFX?’

What does it indicate if the visuals of WAR—released in 2019—have better quality than the ones featured in the teaser of its 2025 sequel? Why are we still struggling to crack VFX, despite claiming to have high budgets? Those green screens… god. Even Pathan had the same issue.… — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) May 20, 2025

'VFX Quality'

Not a troll: But VFX quality in #War2Teaser looks like 90MM Rod🤦🏻‍♂️ Asal motham green screen lo chesinattu thelustundi.. So, quality emaina update chese chance unte cheyyali ledhante ADP range output untadhi action scenes lo🚶🏻‍➡️ pic.twitter.com/jAzf6MfdYU — Legend Prabhas 🇮🇳 (@CanadaPrabhasFN) May 20, 2025

‘Such an Average Teaser’

Such a average teaser War 2...most of the scenes look like shot in green screen with ghatiya yrf vfx Sab budget ka paisa main leads kha gaye 😂 They went 6 countries to shoot in front green WTF man #War2Teaser #HappyBirthdayNTR #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/EmiKn4YMZQ — Memer Girl (@Memergirl__) May 20, 2025

We hope that when the official War 2 trailer drops in a few weeks, the special effects will look far more refined. That said, obvious green screens and subpar VFX have long been a recurring issue in the YRF Spy Universe films. ‘War 2’ Teaser: Hrithik Roshan’s Elite RAW Agent Faces Off Against a Ruthless Jr NTR in This Action-Packed YRF Spy Universe Film;

War 2 marks the entry of Jr NTR, Ayan Mukerji, and Kiara Advani into the YRF fold. It is also the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a direct sequel to War (2019), directed by Siddharth Anand. War 2 is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025, where it will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files and Rajinikanth's Coolie.

