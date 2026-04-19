Beloved Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. On Sunday (April 19), Deepika made her pregnancy announcement with an adorable social media post. She took to her official Instagram handle and published a cute pic of her daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The Cocktail actress simply captioned the post with two evil eye emojis. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Reveal Daughter Dua’s Face for the First Time in Heartwarming Diwali Post (View Pics).

‘Dhurandhar’ Star Ranveer Singh and Wife Deepika Padukone Announce Second Pregnancy - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Celebs Congratulate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Second Pregnancy

As soon as the post reached the netizens, they started congratulating the mommy-to-be in the comment section. Actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations", followed by a red heart emoji. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also commented with a few red heart emoticons. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratssssssss", along with kissy emojis. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Viral Dosa Date: Couple Spotted With Jagjit Singh Bhavnani Amid ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Success (View Post).

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Relationship Timeline

For those who do not know, Deepika and Ranveer's romantic saga blossomed on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. In 2015, during a romantic Maldives getaway, Ranveer proposed to Deepika. However, the couple kept their engagement under wraps for three years. After keeping their admirers guessing for a long time, the couple tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, in a stunning ceremony at Italy's Lake Como.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Daughter Dua

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua on September 8, 2024. Revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh', Deepika and Ranveer penned a meaningful post on Insta that went “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Movies Together

It must be noted that Ranveer and Deepika have shared screen space in many noteworthy movies such as - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), and 83 (2021). Their chemistry has always been highly appreciated by movie buffs. In addition to this, the two have also made cameo appearances in each other's movies, Finding Fanny (2014) and Cirkus (2023).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).