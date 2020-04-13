Did Sonakshi Sinha Break Coronavirus Quarantine for a Shoot? The Actress Fact-Checks Vivek Agnihotri's Allegation on Twitter Dabangg-Style!

Sonkashi Sinha (Photo Credit: Instagram)

With all of us locked up in our homes, social media has become a mouthpiece. We like the fact that celebs are using it to slam and shut down people who take pride in creating unnecessary chaos. Newspapers are coming up with Epaper editions these days because, during a national emergency like COVID-19, it is imperative to get the right piece of news. But when Sonakshi Sinha's picture from a set in Goregaon adorned a page of a newspaper, Vivek Agnihotri decided to say, 'Who shoots in such times'. The actress obviously shot him down with one clean sweep like a boss! Sonakshi Sinha’s Father Shatrughan Sinha Hits Back at Mukesh Khanna Over ‘Ramayan’ Jibe, Says ‘She Doesn’t Need a Certificate of Approval’

But that didn't happen before everyone started tagging Mumbai Police with the image from the newspaper asking if she had a permit for the shoot. Now that Sonakshi Sinha has clarified that this picture was clicked last year in November, people will hopefully calm down.

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Now, wait for this...

clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

We just love how Sonakshi shut down not only Agnihotri but all others who were out there to get her. Bravo, Sonakshi!