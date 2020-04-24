Arjun: The Warrior Prince - Did You Know Disney Produced an Indian Animated Film About Mahabharat? It Is a Must-Watch

Arjun: The Warrior Prince (Photo Credits: Instagram0

While we are in lockdown, we are must be craving for good content, apart from the ability to go back outside again, of course. We have recommended quite a few TV shows and movies that you can watch during the quarantine period. And, now, here is one more from us. With kids around, Disney movies must be high in demand. Even (well-adjusted) adults love these wholesome animated adventures produce by Disney. While we have all heard about fantastic movies like Frozen, The Lion King, Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, one particular Indian animated film flew under the radar - Arjun: The Warrior Prince. Hundred Trailer: Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru Make an Unlikely But Formidable Tag-Team in the Disney Plus HotStar Series (Watch Video).

Arjun: The Warrior Prince, obviously based on the Indian mythology Mahabharat, came out in 2012. It opened to good reviews from the critics. Actress Konkona Sen Sharma had tweeted, "All of you must go and watch Arjun the Warrior Prince this lovely Sunday, with your kids, nieces nephews etc! They'll love you for it!" You can watch the film on YouTube by renting it for Rs 50 or on Netflix, if you have the subscription. The movie is yet to be made available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The popular '90s shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat are being re-telecast on TV. It might be tough for you to get your kids to watch the shows, because the execution of the content, for lack of a better word, is outdated. But Arjun: The Warrior Prince could be your better bet at getting your kids to learn about the culture. Plus, the production value of the film is amazing and the action sequences are breathtaking, so you can enjoy it too.

Watch The Trailer For Arjun: The Warrior Prince Here:

The movie was directed by Arnab Chaudhuri and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. So, kudos to them for being the visionaries ahead of their time. Also, a shoutout to CBR writing the heartfelt love letter to the Indian film, which will definitely increase its viewership in the west.