The wait is finally over! The trailer for Shark Tank India Season 4 is here, and the excitement is real. The new season is set to premiere on SonyLIV on January 6, 2025. Audiences can get a glimpse into the world of business, innovation, entrepreneurship and more. This season brings a new addition to the tank—Kunal Bahl, the co-founder of Snapdeal. He has invested in over 250 startups and built a reputation for helping businesses grow. He joins the panel of Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Ritesh Agarwal. As per reports, Shark Tank India Season 4 will also not have Amit Jain, Deepinder Goyal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala. ‘Shark Tank India’ 4: Snapdeal Co-Founder Kunal Bahl Joins as a New Shark in Upcoming Season of Business Reality Show (Watch Promo).

According to reports, Sahiba Bali and Ashish Solanki stepped in as the new hosts. With this dynamic team, the season promises to be a treat for all dreamers and innovators. It’s time to get inspired!

Well, as soon as the new season goes on air, controversies have begun to emerge. Now, Deepinder Goyal revealed that he was excluded from the season. Goyal mentioned, "The startup culture of India is too much about showmanship. I went there to set a different narrative, be real and change how people perceive. I felt a moral obligation to go there. I shot for one weekend and gave my perspective. I, unfortunately, can’t go back because Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank and kicked me out, at least that’s what I heard.” . Swiggy To Sponsor Shark Tank Season 4, Likely To Leave Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal out of the Deal.

Shark Tank India is a platform to give direction to aspiring entrepreneurs who want to explore the market and expand their businesses. The panel of investors, known as 'Sharks', listens to entrepreneurs' pitches and business ideas to decide whether to invest their money and help the businesses grow and thrive in the market.

