Dilip Kumar Health Update: Veteran Actor Is Better and Recovering From Back Ache, Wife Saira Banu Confirms (Watch Video)

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar, veteran Bollywood actor has been struggling with health ailments in past few months. His family always makes sure to keep his worried fans updated with his health news. His wife and actress, Saira Banu recently gave a health update that might have fans giving a sigh of relief. In the voice note that she posted, she confirmed that the 97-year-old actor is doing better now. 5 Interesting Trivia About The Dilip Kumar We Bet You Aren't Aware Of.

The audio message says, "Hello everyone, I'm so happy to tell all of you that Dilip saab is a lot better. He had a very severe back ache and we had to go and check it out at Lilavati and we checked it out and came back. Sab kuch thik hai, allah ka shukr hai, aap sab ki dua hai. And we have your love, and we have your affection. And we are so grateful to you and so grateful to God. God is kind, thank you." Check out the video below, which also has beautiful pictures of the couple compiled together.

Saira Banu’s message on Saab’s health. pic.twitter.com/BIb3vyuZVe — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 13, 2020

In December 2019, the much-loved star was honoured by the World Book of Records, London, on the occasion of his 97th birthday. He could not attend the function but it was handed over to his family members, wife Saira Banu and siblings, Aslam Khan, Saeeda Khan and Farida Khan. On the work front, Padma Vibhushan awardee was last seen in 1998 film Qila. We wish the star a complete speedy recovery!