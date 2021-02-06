Bollywood diva Disha Patani never fails to mesmerise. From sharing her fashionable pictures, vacation clicks in a bikini to dance covers, the girl sets internet on fire with her posts. And now, the actress has grooved to 80's hit song 'Mere Naseeb Mein' and fans can't keep calm. Patani shared her full-fledged dance video on YouTube and her admirers are going crazy behind her badass moves. In the song, we also get to see the Malang babe in a different avata. Disha Patani Looks Uber-Cool At The Aiport, Flaunts Her Toned Midriff (View Pics).

Choreographed by Ankan Sen, the B-townie is slaying it with her sizzling dance in the video. Disha gives us quite a Korean girl vibe as she can be seen wearing all things fluorescent. Right from her bralet top, sweatpants to the shoulder woollen jacket and shoes, she spells stylish in Mere Naseeb Mein remix version. We also love how she also went the ponytail route when it came to the hairstyle. Disha Patani's New Bikini Pic Will Leave Your Heart Beating Slow Motion Mein.

Check Out The Video:

So, what do you think about the video? Isn't Disha a fab dancer? FYI< Song Mere Naseeb Mein Remix is by Baby H, Megha Chatterji, Pamela Jain & Precha.The original version of the song is from the movie Naseeb (1981) that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. Workwise, Patani will be next seen in Radhe that will see Salman Khan. Stay tuned!

