Disha Patani is making everyone jealous these days. She's posting pictures from her Maldives vacation, so everyone who's longing for a vacay is going green with envy. Then, of course, she has Tiger Shroff for the company there, which is making the ladies jealous. And finally, she looks so fit that everyone wants a bod like that. The actress has posted one more picture, flaunting her beach bod in a bikini, on her Instagram. Disha Patani's a Beach Bum and Her New Pictures from Maldives Holiday are Proof.

In the pic, Disha is wearing an aqua-blue bikini. She's running her fingers through, her long tresses, her eyes are closed as she soaks in the sunlight. A sexy pic! Tiger's sister Krishna has commented that this pic inspires her. Well, she's not alone in the club. It IS the kind of pic that can inspire one to hit the gym hard. The Boys Hindi Version: Disha Patani Shares Her Excitement on Dubbing as Starlight for Amazon Prime Show.

Check Out Disha Patani's Latest Bikini Pic On Instagram:

On the work front, Disha Patani has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai. Their pairing was loved by the audience in Bharat, where they appeared in the song "Slow Motion". The cheers surely led to Disha's casting in Radhe. The movie would have released in March 2020 if not for the pandemic.

The actress has also shot for KTina, where she plays a small-town girl with a superstitious mindset. She has also been cast in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2.

