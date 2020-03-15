Disha Patani Flaunts Her Sexy Midriff in Throwback Pictures From Malang Sets

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Disha Patani knows how to arrest your attention. The actress has posted a bunch of throwback pictures from the sets of Malang and you are just going to be bowled over. She is flaunting her well-toned midriff in the pics, while standing next to an ATV rover. The scenery around her is flushed with greenery, only making the pictures look even better. We have to give it to her. She probably has the best bod in the industry currently. It is sexy and inspirational. Disha Patani Had a Sunny Sunday With a Dose of Hotness, Borrowed Tiger Shroff’s Hairstylist for Those Sassy Wavy Hair!

Disha's Malang did a good job at the box office. She starred alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the film directed. by Mohit Suri. Her role had grey shades. Ek Villain 2: Disha Patani To Team Up With Malang Director Mohit Suri Again, Bags the Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham Starrer.

Check Out Disha's Pics Here:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in a special song, Do You Love Me, from the movie, Baaghi 3. The song garnered a good buzz and the movie has turned out to be a successful venture. Disha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Radhe.

In Radhe, Disha reunites with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan. Their barely 10-minutes long screen time together in the Ali Abbas Zafar directed movie left the audience wanting for more. There were videos of people dancing in the theatre itself while Disha and Salman's song Slow Motion played on the screen. Radhe: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Shooting of Salman Khan – Disha Patani Starrer to Continue In Mumbai?

Disha will also be seen playing the lead in KTina. It is rumoured that she is going to play a role inspires from Ekta Kapoor, and funnily the movie is being produced by Kapoor.