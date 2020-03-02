Disha Patani Had a Sunny Sunday With a Dose of Hotness, Borrowed Tiger Shroff’s Hairstylist for Those Sassy Wavy Hair!

Disha Patani in House of CB (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This girl needs no introduction! As a poster girl for all things fit, fabulous and sultry, Disha is certainly a millennial to reckon with. Disha swears by those basic sporty ensembles, be it a promotional event or a date night out! When she isn’t scorching up the social media with her exceptional dance moves or setting things alight with her million-dollar cute smile, she keeps the grapevines abuzz with her equation with Tiger Shroff. She may be just a few films old in Bollywood but Disha Patani sure is a Girl in Progress. The certificated siren of all things sassy and saucy had us smitten over her Sunday spunk. Styled by Aastha Sharma, Disha upped the hotness quotient with a bright yellow House of CB draped and touched maxi dress. Furthermore, she borrowed Tiger Shroff's hairstylist Amit Yashwant for her fabulous hair game.

With a heady fan following of 31.4 million on Instagram, Disha makes a point for the laidback millennial style every time she steps out but here's how she was seen scorching the temperatures over the weekend. Disha Patani in Red Calvin Klien Underwear Paired with Offbeat Crop Top Is a Feast for the Eyes!

Disha Patani - Yellow Daze

A House of CB draped and ruched maxi dress featuring a dangerous plunging neckline, a fitted bodice was teamed with textured wavy hair and subtle glam, done to perfection by Disha herself. Malang Promotions: Disha Patani Unravels Her Angelic Side in a White Ruffled Dress.

Disha Patani in House of CB (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. She will be seen in a special appearance in the song, Do You Love Me for Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, scheduled for a release on 6 March. She will also be seen in KTina with Akshay Oberoi and Arjan Bajwa and in Prabhu Deva's Radhe with Salman Khan.