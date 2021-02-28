Actress Taapsee Pannu celebrated one year to the release of her film Thappad by announcing that she will once again be seen with her co-star Pavail Gulati in their upcoming film Dobaaraa. In Thappad , Pavail played the role of Vikram Sabharwal, Taapsee's onscreen husband. Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu Begins Filming for Anurag Kashyap’s Next, Actress Shares BTS Pic from the Film Sets.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, to share with her fans a picture from the sets of Dobaaraa and captioned it, "My last of the #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati." Dobaaraa Announcement Teaser: Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu’s Upcoming Time Travel Film Has Left Us Intrigued (Watch Video).

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Another Post By Her On Completing One Year of Thappad:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Today exactly after ONE YEAR of #Thappad I can only hope he doesn't lose the woman #Dobaaraa. P.S- let's see in which parallel universe we were meant to be." Dobaaraa is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Khetarpal.

