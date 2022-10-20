Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana's sequel to his 2019 hit Dream Girl has set an early release date. The film, which also stars Ananya Panday, will now drop a week early in theatres on June 23, 2023. The reason behind the move is to avert a clash with Satya Prem Ki Katha, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Dream Girl 2 was supposed to be released on the same day as Satya Prem Ki Katha on June 29, 2023. Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s Comedy Drama Looks Fun Watch Video).

On learning that Satya Prem Ki Katha, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated to release on the same day, the producer of Dream Girl 2, Ektaa R Kapoor agreed to shift the date of Dream Girl 2 from June 29 to June 23, 2023. The makers of Dream Girl 2 had recently dropped a teaser and announced the second instalment of the film. Satyaprem Ki Katha Release Date: Kartik Aaryan – Kiara Advani’s Film to Arrive in Theatres on June 29, 2023!

Meanwhile, Ayushmann's recent film Doctor G is garnering love from the audience. The actor again chose an off-beat role of a gynaecologist this time with 'Doctor G'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).