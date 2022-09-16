Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday would be sharing screen space in Dream Girl 2. The team sharing the teaser of the film that gives glimpse of the lead pair’s characters revealed that Dream Girl 2 will hit the big screens on June 29, 2023. It also reveals that the film will feature Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz among others in key roles. After Liger's Debacle, Ananya Panday Shoots for Her Next Dream Girl 2 in Mathura (View Pics).

Watch The Teaser Of Dream Girl 2:

