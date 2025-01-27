Priyanka Chopra has delivered some memorable hits during her Bollywood career spanning more than two decades. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a gallery of pictures, featuring various adorable Amul advertisements dedicated to her career. These Amul ads were based on some of Priyanka Chopra's popular movies including Barfi, Dostana, Don 2, Dil Dhadakne do, Mary Kom, and her Hollywood show Quantico. Amul also did an advertisement of one of her red-carpet appearances at the Met Gala in a brown Ralph Lauren trench coat gown. Sharing the post, PeeCee revealed that each of these movies has a special place in his memory. The stunner wrote, "So fun to see some of my career reflected by these Amul ads. Came across them on my feed and it took me back.. way back. Each one of these moments is etched in my memory." Priyanka Chopra Loves Her Sheer Dresses, Proof in Pics.

On another front, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu's forthcoming drama, tentatively titled SMB29 has already created a lot of buzz. The Telugu project will be made under the direction of the 'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli. Touted to be a globe-trotting adventure, details regarding the project have been kept under wraps. If the latest reports are to be believed, SS Rajamouli has asked his core team to sign a non-disclosure agreement during the making of the movie. In case of breach of this agreement, financial penalties will be implemented on the accused. ‘New Chapter Begins’: Priyanka Chopra Seeks Blessings at Chilkur Balaji Temple Amid Rumours of Collaboration With SS Rajamouli (See Pics).

Priyanka Chopra's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

SSMB29 will mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer Apuroopam. In addition to SSMB29, Priyanka Chopra has also collaborated with her husband Nick Jonas, and the Jonas brothers for a holiday film. Expected to premiere on Disney, the untitled film went on floors on 13th January in Toronto. Over and above this, PeeCee will also be a part of the second season of her blockbuster show Citadel.

