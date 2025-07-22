Deepika Padukone has offered a glimpse into her adorable equation with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika shared a hilarious meme post about a husband-and-wife duo that has everyone's attention. "Me phoning my husband to ask his opinion about something I've already decided, but I want him to be involved in the decision in case something goes wrong," the meme read. The Piku star tagged her husband in the story, adding smiling face emojis. Deepika Padukone Dazzles in Red at Cartier High Jewellery Event in Sweden’s Stockholm Amid ‘Spirit’ Controversy (See Pics)

The post joins the list of many memes that the actress often shares on Instagram. In a previous story, she revealed Ranveer Singh's phone habits with a hilarious picture that featured a pigeon walking erratically in the same place. The Dhurandhar actor also makes sure to drop special mentions for his wife. He recently expressed pride, offering an emotional tribute to Deepika after she received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star couple recently entered a new phase of their lives as parents after welcoming their daughter, Dua, in September last year. "She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," the couple wrote on Instagram. Deepika Padukone Reacts on Becoming First Indian Actress To Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (See Post)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently joined Atlee's upcoming film with Allu Arjun in the lead. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film has been tentatively titled AA22xA6. This marks the actress's first project with Allu Arjun, while it is her second with Atlee, as she previously worked with the director on Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Further details about the film are still unknown. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The actor's first look was recently unveiled. The film is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.