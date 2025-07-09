As part of the centenary celebrations of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, a special retrospective of his iconic films will be held across the country from August 8 to 10, Ultra Media and Entertainment has announced. The retrospective will feature restored versions of some of Dutt's most celebrated films, including Pyaasa, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55 and Baaz. Guru Dutt 100th Birth Anniversary: 'Anupamaa' Actress Rupali Ganguly Remembers Legendary Actor-Filmmaker, Calls Him 'Poet Who Spoke Through Cinema'.

Guru Dutt's Film Restored by NFDC-NFAI

The restoration of Pyaasa and other titles has been undertaken by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), under the central government's National Film Heritage Mission. 100 Years of Guru Dutt: IFFM 2025 To Honour Actor-Filmmaker With Special Screenings of His Iconic Films ‘Pyaasa’ and ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’.

NFDC Remembers Guru Dutt on His 100th Birth Anniversary - See Post:

Sushilkumar Agrawal, MD & CEO, Ultra Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which holds the rights to these films, said they are honoured to present the timeless movies of the late filmmaker-actor for his fans and cinema lovers. “Guru Dutt's films are timeless masterpieces that have influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. We are honoured to present his classics in restored versions so that both devoted fans and new audiences can relive the magic on the big screen,” Agrawal said in a statement.

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director at NFDC, said, "Restoring Guru Dutt's films goes far beyond reviving old reels. It's about safeguarding a priceless legacy that defines the soul of Indian cinema."

