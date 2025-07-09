The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is set to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt during its 2025 edition, marking the centenary year of the cinema icon. The festival will host special screenings of two of his most iconic films, Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool, as part of a retrospective celebrating Indian cinema's golden era. Guru Dutt 100th Birth Anniversary: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Rupali Ganguly Remembers Legendary Actor-Filmmaker, Calls Him ‘Poet Who Spoke Through Cinema’.

Guru Dutt Retrospective at IFFM 2025

IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange, in a press statement, said, "Guru Dutt was far ahead of his time, both in terms of cinematic technique and the emotional depth of his narratives. His films like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool are not just classics; they are cultural treasures that speak to the soul of Indian cinema. At IFFM, we believe it is essential to honour those who have shaped our cinematic heritage. This tribute is our humble way of remembering his genius and introducing his timeless work to new global audiences."

The tribute is part of IFFM's ongoing efforts to highlight the lasting impact of key figures in Indian film history. Festival-goers in Melbourne will have the rare opportunity to see these classic films on the big screen. WAVES 2025: PM Narendra Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps of Guru Dutt, Other Indian Cinema Legends at World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (Watch Video).

Guru Dutt's Legacy

Born on July 9, 1925, Guru Dutt gave the film industry some of its most unforgettable classics. His unique storytelling, groundbreaking filmmaking style, and the deep emotions he brought to the screen continue to inspire filmmakers and movie lovers around the world. Though Guru Dutt passed away many decades ago, his legacy continues to live on through his timeless work. From heartbreak and romance to societal issues and sacrifice, his films explored a wide range of human emotions and continue to resonate with new generations. His films, including Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Mr. & Mrs. '55, Sanjh Aur Savera, among others, are still fondly remembered by movie lovers.

