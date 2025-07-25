Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria gave a flying kiss to her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya as she walked the runway for designer Isha Jajodia at the second day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance brands, an initiative of FDCI, on Thursday. Tara Sutaria surprised the spectators with her ivory-gold corset gown as she walked for designer Suneet Varma, but what caught the attention of the audience was her gesture towards rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Spark Dating Rumours With Stylish Airport Appearance and Romantic PDA (Watch Video)

Tara Sutaria Sends Flying Kiss To Veer Pahariya – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tara Sutaria Blows Flying Kiss To Veer Pahariya During Her Runway Walk

During her runway walk, Tara Sutaria sent a flying kiss to Veer Pahariya, who was seen sitting in the audience, watching the 'Whispers of Love to Myself,' collection by designer Isha Jajodia. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Veer Pahariya was seen sending a flying kiss to Tara. In response, Tara sent a flying kiss to her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya. Ever since Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's flirty exchange on social media, fans have been speculating about the two being in a relationship. From sweet comments to twinning at the airport, the rumoured couple has captured attention online.

Tara Sutaria Reacts to Dating Buzz

On the second day of ICW, Tara Sutaria responded to the social media buzz while speaking to ANI. Reacting to all the fan love, she said, "That's very, very sweet, and it's so nice to see and read about it online." But when asked directly if she was dating Veer Pahariya, Tara chose to stay tight-lipped, saying, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment." Tara Sutaria Makes It Instagram Official With Rumoured Boyfriend Veer Pahariya? Actress Calls Him ‘Mine’ in Viral Social Media Post.

Filmfare Shares Video of Tara Sutaria – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s Flirty Comments

The dating rumours gained traction after Tara shared pictures with singer AP Dhillon from their music video Thodi Si Daaru on July 21. Veer commented, "My," with a red heart and star emoji. Tara replied with, "Mine," adding a red heart and an evil eye emoji. Fans quickly connected the dots, and many took this exchange as a soft confirmation of their relationship. Did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Just Drop a Secret Vacation Hint? Fans Spot Clues After Rumoured Couple Posts Photos From Same Exotic Location (See Posts)

FDCI Shares Pictures of Tara Sutaria – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Tara Sutaria Dazzles in Ivory-Gold Gown at ICW 2025 Runway

As for her appearance at the ICW 2025, the Student of the Year 2 actress looked stunning in an ivory-gold corset gown that featured a heavily embellished bodice and a flared lace skirt. Her look was completed with soft curls, nude makeup, and a statement diamond necklace that added a touch of glamour to her overall appearance. The outfit was a mix of elegance and grace, perfectly matching the dreamy theme of the show.