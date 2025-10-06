Actress Aneet Padda, who caught the audience’s attention with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, recently opened up about her journey into the world of acting, revealing the hurdles she faced before her breakthrough. After ‘Saiyaara’ Success, Aneet Padda To Star in Maneesh Sharma’s Punjab-Set Romantic Drama Backed by YRF? Here’s What We Know!

Aneet Padda Reveals Early Struggles

Aneet’s passion for acting began at the tender age of 10, when her performance in a school play won appreciation from her classmates. However, despite the early encouragement, she faced a lack of support from her family and friends, which left her feeling demotivated. “For the longest time, I told myself, and You are so silly for even wanting to do anything about this. I stopped dreaming for a while,” she shared in an interview with Cosmopolitan India.

Aneet Padda Opens Up About Audition Scams

Her pursuit of acting became more serious at 17, when she began searching online for auditions. Unfortunately, the young actress soon encountered shady websites and scams promising acting opportunities. “Almost every production house in the Hindi film industry has my audition tape, a terrible biodata, and Snapchat filter pictures,” Aneet revealed. She also recalled sending cold emails to 50-70 production companies during the pandemic, desperate to find credible opportunities, before learning that casting agencies often acted as intermediaries for aspiring actors. ‘Nyaya’: ‘Saiyaara’ Star Aneet Padda To Play Courtroom Victim Fighting a Godman in Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur’s Upcoming Series? Here’s What We Know.

Aneet Padda Reflects on ‘Saiyaara’ Debut and Team Effort

Despite the early setbacks, Aneet’s dedication paid off with her debut in Saiyaara, which also launched co-actor Ahaan Panday. Reflecting on the experience, she said, “This film hasn't just done well in terms of business. It takes a village to make a film, whether it was the crew, or us as actors, the direction team—everybody on set worked hard. Maybe it was just that? They (audience) could feel the heart of the film.”

Aneet Padda Recalls Alia Bhatt's Praising

Aneet also shared a special moment when superstar Alia Bhatt personally called her to gush about her performance in the film for nearly ten minutes. “I would talk to myself in the bathroom mirror (when I was young) and practise all of Bhatt's monologues, thinking, ‘How can I do it?’ and then, ‘How can I do it my way?’” she said. Aneet Padda Shares Her Version of the ‘Saiyaara’ Title Track: ‘Singing May Be Rusty but the Love Isn’t’ (Watch Video)

Aneet Padda's Career

Beyond Saiyaara, Aneet has appeared in Revathi’s slice-of-life drama Salaam Venky, starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, and the web series Big Girls Don't Cry, continuing to carve a name for herself in the industry despite the challenges of her early career.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Cosmopolitan India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

