Family: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra and Other Biggies Team Up For a Beautiful Short Film On COVID-19 (Watch Video)

Family Short Film Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

COVID-19 outbreak has left the fans in the state of lockdown. Everyone is forced to sit at home for the own safety health. The 21-day lockdown in India is one of the effective measures taken till now to curb the coronavirus pandemic. However, some of them are still not understanding the gravity of the situation. So, celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Doshanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Kulkarni and more are here to make people aware about the same through a short film named 'Family.' Muskurayega India Video Song: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and More Unite For a Beautiful Anthem to Motivate Indians in Fight Against COVID-19.

Sr Bachchan wrote on his Twitter, "T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort ! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind !" Check out below.

Family Short Film:

It is amazing how the short film is made so accurately sitting in their own homes. The credit goes to editing team as well as the brilliant actors here! With stalwarts from across the entertainment industries, we hope that the fans understand the serious message behind this adorable and funny short film! Also, what an amazing star cast..how about a full fledged film starring them all? Stay tuned for more updates and do let us know your thoughts on the same.