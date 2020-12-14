Fardeen Khan was recently clicked by the paparazzi as he visited a popular casting director. Firstly, the actor stunned everyone with his drastic transformation. He has shed lots of weight, not that we love him more now or loved him less a few months ago. But, we all know how vanity works in the world, especially the entertainment industry. Secondly, the fans of the actor - us included - are hyped up to see him back on the screen. He opened up about his comeback in an interview with Hindustan Times. Fardeen Khan's Transformed Look Will Make You Go Fida Again, Actor Spotted Outside Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra's Office (See Pics).

The actor's latest pictures received a good response from everyone. He said, "It felt good to get a warm welcome. I didn't even know that there was a photographer. People are so generous and talking about how I looked, it most certainly feels good. When you take a break and attempt to get back, especially when so much has changed in the industry, it is daunting. Such a reaction make it bit easier. It felt good that people are still interested in you and haven't forgotten you,"

He also talked about the time when he was not in the best shape. "Back then, I wasn’t feeling my best. I am also dad to my daughter, 7 and son, 3, so I run after them, take them to school, play in the part etc. I wanted to reclaim myself, not just how I look, but how you feel, your energy level. So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight," he began.

"Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great," Fardeen said.

