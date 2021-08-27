Actor Farhan Akhtar has made his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's birthday special with a sweet message. Taking to Instagram, Farhan posted a picture, wherein we can see him and Shibani holding each other's hands while posing for the camera. "With all my heart... happy birthday Shu. Love you. @shibanidandekar," he captioned the post. Shibani Dandekar Dedicates an Emotional Post to Boyfriend Farhan Akhtar As Toofan Releases on Amazon Prime.

Making her birthday more memorable, Shibani has tattooed the name of Farhan on her neck. Sharing a glimpse of the new ink, she took to Instagram Story and posted a picture, in which her face isn't visible but the word Farhan is written on one side of her neck. "Inked by the best," she wrote alongside the image. Farhan Akhtar is Enjoying Home-Baked Cookies in Quarantine, Courtesy Shibani Dandekar (View Pic).

Check Out Farhan Akhtar's Instagram Post Below:

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

