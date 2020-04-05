Farhan Akhtar is Enjoying Home-Baked Cookies in Quarantine, Courtesy Shibani Dandekar (View Pic)

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown till April 14, 2020. Due to this, even our Bollywood celebs are trapped inside their homes whose everyday life is all about shoots and events. During this self-quarantine time, with an aim to not lose connection with fans, stars are staying in touch with them via social media. One such celebrity couple is Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar who are quarantining together and sharing their daily updates on Instagram. And Akhtar's latest post is all about eating homemade healthy food amid the lockdown. Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Marry In 2020?

Taking to his Insta, Farhan posted a smiling picture of Shibani wherein we can see her holding a huge tray with some cookies placed on it. Well, the interesting scoop here is that the healthy big round cookies are baked by Dandekar. Must say, she's really good at baking, as the cooked result looks yum. "Baker alert. #healthycookes, courtesy @shibanidandekar," he captioned the post. Aww, we totally love it when a man flaunts his girl's skills online. Cute, isn't it? Farhan Akhtar Spends Quality Time with His Daughters Shakya-Akira and GF Shibani Dandekar at Zoya Akhtar’s Residence (View Pics).

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Baker alert. 👩🏻‍🍳🍪 #healthycookies courtesy @shibanidandekar 😊❤️ A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Apr 5, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

After seeing those delicious cookies, all we want is to taste them. Meanwhile, talking about the couple, the two started dating in 2018 and made their love official via sharing a picture of two walking hand-in-hand on IG. The two often share cutesy posts of each other on their social media which are adored by fans always. Let such quarantine posts keep on coming guys. Stay tuned!