Farhan Khan Shares a Happy Picture with Shibani Dandekar as the Couple Celebrates their Second Dating Anniversary (View Pic)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wow, who celebrates dating anniversary these days? Not everyone but Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar still do and we think it's super cute. The couple who's dating since the past two years now took to their Instagram account to share a picture while celebrating their second dating anniversary. One of the coolest and adored couples of the industry, Farhan and Shibani sure like to indulge in social media PDA and their mushy Instagram posts often make our day. Oh, and did we mention their cutesy pictures? Those romantic clicks deserve to be framed - all of them. Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Marry In 2020?

"730 not out 😉🏏 @shibanidandekar #partnership," captioned Farhan while hinting about his two year anniversary with Shibani Dandekar. Earlier the actor had shared a very happy picture with his ladylove on Valentine's Day and honestly, we never thought The Sky is Pink actor would be so romantic in real life. It's safe to tag Shibani as the luckiest girl on this planet and let's not deny that secretly we all are envying her. Farhan Akhtar’s Birthday Wish for GF Shibani Dandekar Is Awwdorable (View Post).

Earlier when Shibani was asked to reveal her relationship status, the Shaandar actress prefered keeping her personal life extremely guarded. "I am not secretive, but I don't feel the need to say things out loud. I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative," she said. Well, guess the couple wants their pictures together to do all the talking.