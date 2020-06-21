On the occasion of Father's Day, actor Shraddha Kapoor dug out an extremely adorable childhood throwback picture with her father Shakti Kapoor.nThe 'Street Dancer 3D' star put out on Instagram a picture of herself as a child. Dressed in a white coloured frock, baby Shraddha is seen with dad Shakti Kapoor who is seen donning a blue coloured shirt. Father’s Day 2020: Alia Bhatt Dedicates an Adorable Instagram Post for Pops Mahesh Bhatt.

The adorable picture captures a perfect father-daughter moment.nSharing this throwback photo, Shraddha noted, "My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu Happy Father's Day @shaktikapoor." Father’s Day 2020: Kumar Sanu’s Daughter Shannon K Shares Throwback Childhood Pic Dedicating a Beautiful Message for Dad.

Shraddha Kapoor's Father's Day Instagram Post For Shakti Kapoor

With the post hitting Instagram, Shraddha's brother Siddhant Kapoor commented, "Both your smiles." Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri also adored the cute picture, commenting "So cute " with a red heart emoji.