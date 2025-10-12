Kunal Kemmu was able to realise his childhood dream of winning a Filmfare award as he was honoured with the 'Best Debut Director' for Madgaon Express, which he shared with Aditya Suhas Jambhale who received the award for Article 370. Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Leads With Maximum Wins; Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao Bag Acting Honours – See Full List.

Expressing his excitement, Kunal penned a gratitude note on his Insta that read, "Filmfare Baby!! A trophy that I have secretly wanted in my name since I was a child. Finally to have it in my hands last night felt Surreal. Thank you @filmfare for the honour, this one will always be special. (sic)" Thanking his 'Madgaon Express' team, the maker added, "To my entire Madgaon express family. My producers @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr My incredibleactors @avinashtiwary15 @pratikgandhiofficial @divyenndu , @norafatehi @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 @remodsouza and every single actor that made the film come alive...My immensely talented crew @sarveshshingre @hardik.sadhwani @adilafsarz @thesubaya @kolisanjay @sohelsanwari @vijayganguly @sabinahalder @sameeruddin_78 @toshisabri @ankurtewari and every person who worked on the film in every department from the beginning of the film to the release of it."

Kunal also did not forget to thank the viewers who showered their love on the movie. "To every person who bought that movie ticket and watched my film and everyone who helped spread the good word and give love to the film...To my loving family who always stand by me through everything I thank you with joined hands, A heart full of love and gratitude and I promise to keep doing what I do till I possibly can (Folded hands and red heart emoji)", the post concluded. Kunal's post also included a couple of photographs posing with the Black Lady. Filmfare Awards 2025: Rajkummar Rao Says ‘Everything Feels Magical’ After Shah Rukh Khan Praised His Powerful Performance in ‘Srikanth’ (View Post).

The dark comedy shares the tale of three childhood friends whose long-awaited trip to Goa spirals into chaos due to a series of unfortunate events. Backed by Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express got a theatrical release on March 22, 2024, and opened to positive reviews from critics.

