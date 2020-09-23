Gangubai Kathiawadi is the upcoming biographical thriller starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and fans are eagerly looking forward to see the brilliant actress Alia in the titular role. The latest buzz is about the lead actress planning to resume for the shooting of the film by next month. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s Film Set to Get Demolished Due to Lockdown?

As per a report in Mid-Day, Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt would resume the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial by October. However, there has been no official update on it yet. Talking about it a source revealed to the tabloid, “In the first post-pandemic schedule, they will film solo scenes of Alia Bhatt, and other sequences that require fewer people. Some cheat shots will have to be employed, which will be corrected later at the VFX stage. Being a perfectionist who doesn’t want to compromise on the scale of the product, the filmmaker has decided to shoot the more elaborate scenes later. The set is currently being fixed and sanitised for an October shoot. However, Bhansali has yet to determine the final dates.” Seema Pahwa to Star in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi! Veteran Actress Reveals about Her Role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 11, however, it had to be pushed back owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Alia had started to shoot for the film in December last year, but it had to be stalled due to the ongoing global crisis. Stay tuned for further updates!

