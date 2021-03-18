Gauahar Khan has been booked by BMC for flouting COVID-19 guidelines after testing positive. The actress hasvehemently denied the same and her team has even claimed that she had tested negative at several ocassions. That's the reason she was shooting. FWICE promptly isolated themselves from Gauahar by issuing a non-cooperative directive. While all that is happening, the actress has penned a note on Instagram remembering her father who passed away recently. She wrote that she misses her and is happy that he is in 'a better place than the slanderous world.' Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar’s Wedding Movie Is As Beautiful As Their Lockdown Love Story (Watch Video)

BMC had filed an FIR against Gauahar Khan for allegedly going for a shoot despite testing positive for COVID-19. She condemned the reports through a statement issued by her team. It read, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC." But the controvery is still going on.

Gauahar Khan IG Story

FWICE's strongly worded statement against Gauahar reads, "The FWICE highly condemns the act of Ms Gauahar Khan for resuming shooting after being tested positive for COVID-19 Infection even though she was advised to be quarantined. Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down the Government of India & Maharashtra issued for the Media and Entertainment Industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra." Gauahar is definitely going through a tough time.

