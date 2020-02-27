Gauri Khan Jokes About Shah Rukh Khan's Career Move, Says He Should Become a Designer as He Is Not Doing Any Movie Right Now

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gauri Khan held a design event at her interior design studio in Mumbai. Interacting with the press, Gauri opened up on a variety of topics but kept her answers mostly casual and light-hearted. She talked about how she will tell Aditya Chopra to make a sequel to the hit film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. At one point, she even commented on her husband, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's next career move. As we all know, SRK has been on a self-imposed sabbatical since Aanand L Rai's Zero, that came out in December 2018. No new projects have been announced.

Speaking to the media, Gauri said that "Shah Rukh has a great taste in designing." She added that a lot of things in the house have been suggested by him.

"As Shah Rukh is not doing any movie right now, I will tell him to keep his second option as a designer in future because he is a great designer," she quipped. Don't do us like this, Gauri. We'd love to hear about SRK's next project, without thinking about he might move on to other things. Valentine's Day 2020: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Wish Fans Love Without Restrictions (View Adorable Pic).

Let us take a moment to talk about the rumoured upcoming projects of Shah Rukh Khan. And there are so many. The actor is rumoured to be starring in director Atlee's next titled Sankee. The buzz is also that SRK has been approached to star in Raj Kumar Hirani's next film. Not to forget, Malayalam director Ashiq Abu's Hindi debut which will be an action-drama. Reports also suggest that SRK might team up with Karan Johar again for a film. And of course, there is the long-awaited and long-speculated Rakesh Sharma biopic.

So far, the only confirmed projects of Shah Rukh include a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, for which producer Karan Johar has said he "will be eternally grateful". SRK is also producing two more projects for Netflix, a movie Class of 83, featuring Bobby Deol, and a horror-series, Betaal. The official synopsis of the latter reads, "A centuries-old British Indian Army officer and his zombie redcoats battle modern-day cops in a remote village."