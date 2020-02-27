Gauri Khan Reacts to Donald Trump Praising Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, Wants Aditya Chopra to Plan a Sequel to it Now

Gauri Khan and a still from DDLJ (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Donald Trump's brief India visit was discussed for one too many reasons, our favourite remains the part where he praised Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It was during his important speech at the Motera stadium in Ahemdabad, where the US President mentioned how people take joy in watching films like DDLJ. While this short part from his speech was well appreciated by the actor's fans, we are yet to hear Shah Rukh's reaction on it. Meanwhile, his wife, Gauri Khan has made a statement on it and we think it's totes magotes.

During a recent media interaction when Gauri was asked about her reaction to Trump mentioned DDLJ in his speech, the star wife simply said, "Yes, I have heard that Trump has appreciated DDLJ and now I will call Aditya Chopra to make part 2 for all the international people." Well, isn't this a dream for all SRK fans? Imagine the actor reuniting with his favourite co-star for a sequel to a movie that's still loved and appreciated by one and all! The mere thought of it sounds epic and we do hope this turns into a reality (at least in our dreams). Gully Boy at Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Film Just Created History by Beating Amitabh Bachchan’s Black, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s DDLJ.

Since Gauri is an interior designer by profession, she revealed how she recently designed a table in his room. "Shah Rukh has a great taste in designing and recently I have designed a table in his room and there are lots of things in the house which have been suggested by Shah Rukh." Guess, the actor should start collaborating with his wifey dearest and knowing the creative mind that he has, it won't be surprising if together they come up with some amazing concepts and ideas.