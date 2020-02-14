Valentine's Day 2020: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Wish Fans Love Without Restrictions (View Adorable Pic)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Valentine's Day 2020 just became tenfold romantic! King of romance, Shah Rukh Khan finally took to the social media to proclaim his love for wife Gauri Khan. Of course, by now, every SRK fan must have his real-life love story by heart. The tales of how he chased Gauri from Delhi to Mumbai is an important chapter in the book of his life. It is hearty to see that nothing has changed since then! On V-day 2020, he posted a cute snap with Gauri, which probably was edited by himself! #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Humour Filled Responses to Fans’ Questions on Twitter Will Make You Laugh and Smile!.

We see almost-silhouette images of SRK and Gauri standing in their verandah that overlooks the sea. King Khan is in his signature casual and messy avatar while his interior-designer wife seems to be decked up. As they hold hand looking at each other, he also put in some efforts to write 'Valentine' and edit it on their picture. He wrote, "36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions...." Check out the tweet below.

SRK and Gauri

36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions.... pic.twitter.com/CkP9VFieGI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2020

SRk-Gauri's romantic tale has been going stronger with each passing decade. It's not surprising why the fans did not just consider as the on-screen romance icon but an off-screen one too!

On the work front, the only confirmed role that the fans know as of now is his cameo in Ayan Mukerji directed, Brahmastra. Rest of the speculations are yet to be confirmed by the superstar yet.