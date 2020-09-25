Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's new release, Ginny Weds Sunny is a rom-com made for millennials. It's about a boy who falls in love with a very outspoken, carefree girl and wishes to marry her someday. However, she isn't keen about settling down with him and he vows to make her fall in love with him. Getting a deja vu feeling? It's not your fault. The premise definitely sounds like 'been there, done that,' but what works in their case is Vikrant and Yami's fresh pairing and their comic timing.

Ginny Weds Sunny's first trailer was dropped online on September 25th and it was a happy-go-lucky fest. Massey is always a delight as an actor and Yami looks equally terrific as his onscreen partner. It may be your usual band, bajaa, baraat story but the lead pair draws is able to draw in enough praises through their unusual chemistry. Vikrant and Yami are determined to take us on a laughter rise like never before and we are definitely looking forward to it. Rom-com as a genre is quite popular in Bollywood and its success ration is proof of it. Ginny Weds Sunny is another attempt to justify this liking and we see no reason why it would disappoint.

Check Out the Trailer

While the film was earlier announced as a theatrical release, the makers decided to opt for a digital premiere instead. Ginny Weds Sunny will now hit Netflix on October 9.

