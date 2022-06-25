Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has completed shooting for her portions in director Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. Taking to Instagram, Rashmika said, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby Goodbye but guys, it's a wrap for me for 'Goodbye'!. Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna To Star Together for the First Time; Shoot Begins (View Post).

"It's been two years since we began this journey amidst Covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows - through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now, I can't wait for you guys to see what 'Goodbye' is really all about. This is going to be fun!

"Get ready to do some serious laughing! Everyone you see here. Everyone I've worked with in this team will always and forever be super special to me (Guys! Let's work again soon, like super soon. I dunno how you'll make it happen but make it happen!) I love you guys! You are the bestest! Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan’s Look From The Film, Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Gets Leaked Online!

"Amitabh Bachchan sir, I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you. You are the world's bestest (sic) man ever! Vikas Bahl, thank you for this. God knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film. I just hope I've made you feel proud so far. Goodbye: Pavail Gulati Joins Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer!

"Neena Gupta, you are the cutest! I miss you. Ah ok, I should stop. I can go on but I really should stop. Chaitally Parmar, Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta, Elli AvrRam, Sudhakar Yakkanti I love you guys ya. But I'll shut up now. My loves. I'll see y'all soon with my baby 'Goodbye'. Get ready you guys. I can't wait!"

