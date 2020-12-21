Interesting Facts About Govinda

In 1999, Govinda Was Voted the World’s Tenth-Greatest Celebrity of Phase or Display in a BBC Information Online Poll

Govinda Is Additionally Recognized for His Playback Singing, Offering His Vocals in Films Like Shola Aur Shabnam, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Aankhen.

In 2004, Govinda Joined Congress and Was Elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai.

Govinda Actually Sang for Himself in Some of His Movies Like, ‘Meri Pant Bhi Sexy from Dulaara and ’Gori Gori’ from Shola Aur Shabnam.

Govinda Was the First Choice for Sunny Deol’s Role in Gadar.

Govinda Had a Daughter Who Passed Away at 4 Months Because She Was a Premature Baby.

Govinda Was Offered James Cameron’s Blockbuster Film Avatar and Even Gave the Film’s Title, Claims the Raja Babu Actor Govinda was last seen in 2018 film FryDay. LatestLY and team wish the Bollywood star a Happy Birthday.

