Govind Arun Ahuja. popularly known as Govinda turns 57 today and the veteran actor is a known name in the Bollywood industry. Known for his spot-on comic timing, expressions and impressive dance moves, Chi-Chi ruled hearts with films in the late 80s and the 90s. Govinda made his name in Bollywood by the mid-’80s when the actor established his name as the audience's true entertainer. He featured in films of different genres including Action, Romance, Dance, Thriller as the prime genres. Aditya Narayan – Shweta Agarwal Wedding Reception: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Govinda Among the Many Attendees (View Pics)
Govinda was known for his versatility and the actor could easily manage to pull off serious performances with ease. His films with David Dhawan are even enjoyed by the family audience on the small screen even today. Not to forget Govinda's dialogue delivery that was the whistle-blowing moments for the single-screen viewers back then. Govinda was born on 21 December 1963 to former actor Aroon AKA Arun Kumar Ahuja and singer-actress Nirmala Devi. For all the Govinda fans out there, we bring you 7 interesting facts about the Bollywood star. Coolie No 1 Trailer: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Recreate the Goofy Magic of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor Starrer in Their Own Style (Watch Video)
Interesting Facts About Govinda
- In 1999, Govinda Was Voted the World’s Tenth-Greatest Celebrity of Phase or Display in a BBC Information Online Poll
- Govinda Is Additionally Recognized for His Playback Singing, Offering His Vocals in Films Like Shola Aur Shabnam, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Aankhen.
- In 2004, Govinda Joined Congress and Was Elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai.
- Govinda Actually Sang for Himself in Some of His Movies Like, ‘Meri Pant Bhi Sexy from Dulaara and ’Gori Gori’ from Shola Aur Shabnam.
- Govinda Was the First Choice for Sunny Deol’s Role in Gadar.
- Govinda Had a Daughter Who Passed Away at 4 Months Because She Was a Premature Baby.
- Govinda Was Offered James Cameron’s Blockbuster Film Avatar and Even Gave the Film’s Title, Claims the Raja Babu Actor
Govinda was last seen in 2018 film FryDay. LatestLY and team wish the Bollywood star a Happy Birthday.
