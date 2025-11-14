Bollywood actor Govinda's better half Sunita Ahuja had shared his health update, confirming that the Partner actor is absolutely 'fit'. Govinda Discharged From Mumbai Hospital; Says ‘I Stretched Myself Beyond My Capability While Exercising’ (Watch Video).

Sunita responded to a query regarding Govinda's well-being during her latest YouTube vlog.

Sunita was heard saying, "Govinda is completely fit. He was working out really hard to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted."

She revealed that she learned about Govinda's visit to the hospital from his media interaction.

"I have just returned and watched an interview where it was mentioned that he suffered fatigue due to over-exercising. However, he's doing well now. No need to worry," she added.

Recently, Govinda was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly lost consciousness at his Mumbai home.

Confirming the update, his friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, told IANS that Govinda received the necessary medication after a consultation with a doctor over the phone; however, he was later taken to the hospital around 1:00 am for emergency care.

Govinda later interacted with the media after getting discharged from the hospital.

He looked well in a turtle neck t-shirt, paired with a blazer, and tousers. Govinda had even put on his sunglasses while speaking to the media.

He admitted that he lost consciousness as he trained too hard, stretching himself beyond his capacity.

“Please do Yoga and Pranayam. Yoga and Pranayam are very good. The kind of problems I have faced, it is very good that I am doing Yoga and Pranayam," Govinda shared.

Talking about Duniyadaari, the project will mark Govinda's return to the screens after a long gap. While a lot is not known about the project at the moment, the drama has already created excitement among movie buffs. Govinda Health Update: Actor Undergoes Tests After Being Advised To See Neurologist, Reports Awaited, Says Manager Shashi Sinha.

Govinda was last seen on the screen back in 2019 with the film Rangeela Raja, where he shared screen space with Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Prem Chopra.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

