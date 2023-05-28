Gulshan Devaiah is a very unusual actor. The reason we call him unusual and not unique is because he makes our job difficult by putting him in a slot. When we feel Gulshan is an intense actor, he does a Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. And then suddenly now, he has turned into this lover boy with those looks that can melt anyone. In fact, when we go back and watch his previous movies, we realise he is always this sweet in movies. Did Gulshan Devaiah Confirm Tamannaah Bhatia–Vijay Varma’s Dating Rumours? (View Post).

So on his birthday today, we want to share a few scenes of Gulshan Devaiah in love that you can't unsee and all for good! Duranga: Delhi Traffic Police Uses Gulshan Devaiah's Stills in Their Latest Meme for Two Wheeler Users (View Post).

Badhaai Do

8AM Metro

Hunterrr

Unpaused

Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher in Unpaused (Photo credit: Twitter)

Dahaad

We are pretty sure many of you girls already have a soft spot for this unusual-looking man called Gulshan Devaiah. It only adds to his HQ (Hotness quotient) that he is a superb actor!

