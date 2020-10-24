After Apurva Asrani had accused Kangana Ranaut of taking over the script credits for Simran, Hansal Mehta has now come out, supporting his claims. Well, not exactly but the director agrees the actress took charge of the situation there and it wasn't really a smooth ride for him. Post the film's release, there was a time when he started feeling very low and had to seek therapy. While he enjoys her company otherwise, while working, things get out of hand. Kangana Ranaut Has Right to Dissent, But Mumbai-PoK Comment Naive, Says Congress.

Speaking about his experience, Hansal Mehta in his discussion with Huffington Post said, "I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could’ve been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now it’s…It was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it’s difficult to speak about it. I don’t even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem."

While elaborating on how Kangana is a good person but became bossy on Simran sets and started giving orders to other actors, Mehta said, "I’ll be honest with you, I enjoyed Kangana’s company outside the set and I had a great time with her. We used to go out and she would always ask me to choose restaurants. We’d have a great meal together, party together, I would choose good wine, all that was fun. (But on the sets) It went out of my control completely. That’s not a happy situation to be in." No, Tanu Weds Manu Poster on Netflix India 'Changed' to Kangana Ranaut Holding a Joint Has Nothing to Do With The Recent Drug Scandal in Bollywood! But Here's What it Means.

"Other than dealing with the fact that she (Kangana) completely took charge of the set and began directing other actors, I lost a lot of money too. Which had nothing to do with her. Financially it hit me badly. I was stupid enough to sign some papers when the film was stuck for some reason, which got me into a financial and legal tangle. So almost a year-and-a-half, there was arbitration going on in court. I’ve sort of emerged back. You have to go through what you have to go through. It was tough," he continued while also explaining why it was a mistake.

While Hansal Mehta's revelations surely sound startling, we wonder if the actress will decide to hit back or simply ignore his words. Over to you, Kangana.

