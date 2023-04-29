After CBI court gave a clean chit to Sooraj Pancholi in Jiah Khan suicide case, the actor on April 29 was clicked at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. FYI, a special court on Friday (April 28) cleared actor of the charge of abetting the suicide of actor Jiah Khan in 2013 due to lack of evidence. Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: Sooraj Pancholi Posts ‘The Truth Always Wins’ on Insta After Actor Gets Acquitted by CBI Court.

Sooraj Pancholi at Siddhivinayak Temple:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

