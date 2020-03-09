Holi Fashion 2020: Deepika Padukone, Mouni Roy, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor Lend Us Some Sleek Style Vibes!

Holi Fashion 2020 (Photo Credits: Youtube)

With the colourful festive vibe, Holi just around the corner, the easiest hack we come up with is to whip out the old ragged ensembles and play without a care. Unlike other festivities, this festival of fun, frolic, and celebrations is highlighted by wear something simple, relevant and inexpensive. The ‘Festival of Colours’ or ‘Festival of Love’, Holi signifies a myriad of celebrations like the arrival of spring, victory of good over evil, thanksgiving for a good harvest and mending broken relationships. But of course, Holi in all its essence also signifies bonding and having a good time while roping in slick style quotient whilst celebrating. For the uninitiated, long gone are the days when old and worn out white clothes constituted Holi wear! For the fashion-conscious millennial generation, the good old white Holi kapda has been replaced with hot pants, backless numbers, ankle-dusting pajamas, patiala suits, Afghani pants in vibrant hues. Additionally, adding a zing to this fashionable Holi fiesta is the quintessential larger than life revelries in Bollywood! While the foot-tapping Holi songs are a staple, Bollywood is known to rope in the reigning style trends and employ them to the hilt in these numbers. The likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have immortalized looks to bookmark and steal a vibe here and there.

We know that Bollywood is besotted with festivals, as is evident from the plethora of festival songs with tinsel town actors and actresses gyrating and giving us those signature moves that we love emulating. Here is a closer look.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor – Balam Pichkari from Ye Jawani Hai Deewani

A breezy vibe featuring a red button-down top with rolled up sleeves teamed with white hot pants and thong sandals. She accessorized her look with delicate earrings and a stack of bangles and bracelets. With textured wavy hair, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s vibrant energy and sparkling chemistry was unmissable. Our kind of look, this vibe is definitely worth a steal. Meanwhile, Ranbir keeps it simple and relevant in a checkered shirt, denim, cool blue reflector shades and that killer smile.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela

Apart from the hot lip-lock between the two lovebirds, the song was also about Holi, played traditionally amidst a beautifully choreographed garba sequence. Deepika wore a traditional an opulent tie and dye lehenga with layers swirling around teamed with a golden laced choli and a red dupatta tucked easily into the ghagra. Minimal Holi colors adorning her face, statement earrings that went on to become a rage, a neat bun, traditional bangles, anklets, and nose-ring completed her look. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh frolicked around in a traditional white dhoti and kurta.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan – Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan gave us a typical Bollywood latka-jhatka dance number. The USP of the song was their signature spunk that instantly struck a chord with the audiences. Traditional-contemporary avatars adorn this song. Alia is seen flaunting two ensembles in the song, a fuchsia pink crop top and shimmery pink dhoti pants and a shimmery long hoodie completing the look with radiant makeup, minimal accessories and ankle-length boots. Meanwhile, the other look has Alia switching over to a bright yellow lehenga-choli set with a mirror-work cold-shoulder blouse and accessorizing with a silver nose ring, jhumkis, and a maang tika. Meanwhile, Badri aka Varun Dhawan looks striking with his casual avatar of denim and tee, adding a traditional mirror-work jacket and making a swag entry with his round sunnies and bright pink trainers. He swiftly changes into a white embroidered waistcoat with a matching jacket, only to unbutton and flaunt those washboard abs and a pair of severely distressed denim.

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar – Let’s Play Holi from Waqt - The Race Against Time

A typical Punjabi Holi song featuring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra with its lyrics and nasal crooning of Anu Malik is a hit number. Priyanka wears a shimmery pink body-hugging churidar kurta, accessorized with silver earrings, maang tika, bangles, a non-fussy French braid. Akshay flaunts short white kurta with pajamas and a choker. The song progresses to a rain-dance sequence wherein Priyanka swaps her traditional look for a chicer look of a white shirt over a tee with fitted denim capris and trainers while Akshay too twins with her and flaunts a classic white shirt-blue denim.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan – Soni Soni from Mohabbatein

The peppy Punjabi number was way ahead of its time for its risque fashion. The song that featured Shah Rukh Khan along with Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Jugal Hansraj, Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma and Archana Puran Singh takes the credit for glamourising the festival. The highlight of the traditional Holi outfits, albeit a contemporary twist was a plunging neckline in styles like the short skirt, skimpy and noodle strapped blouses.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar - Chann Ke Mohalla from Action Replayy

A girly Holi number with Aishwarya dancing in the streets wearing a white embroidered kurta, a green Patiala salwar, and a pink dupatta, accessorized with a pair of statement earrings and bangles and uber-comfortable juttis. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia goes vintage chic in a short white embroidered dress with white heels, a wide pink hair-band, bangles and bright pink hoops.

Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh and Varun Sharma – Holi Mein Rangeele

It was a patiala salwar suit in pale pink teamed with juttis, statement earrings, a studded kada, sleek hair, and subtle makeup. Meanwhile, the boys keep it slick with Sunny in a denim-white kurta and an embroidered jacket and Varun wearing a tee, denim and a bomber jacket.

With these amazing styles to steal, go trendy, wild this Holi, dabble in bold hues and accessorize your festive look just like your beloved tinsel town denizens. Happy Holi 2020!